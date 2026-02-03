Pennaiyar water dispute: SC tells Union government to form tribunal

NEW DELHI: The Supreme Court on Monday directed the union government to constitute within one month a tribunal to resolve the disputes between Tamil Nadu and Karnataka over the sharing of water from the Pennaiyar river.
The apex court’s order came on a suit filed under Article 131 of the Constitution by the TN government against Karnataka and the union government seeking the constitution of a river water tribunal to resolve the interstate water dispute related to the Pennaiyar and Markandeya river projects undertaken by the Karnataka government.
A two-judge bench of justices Vikram Nath and N V Anjaria pronounced the judgment. “We find no reason to refrain from directing the central government to issue an appropriate notification in the official gazette and to constitute a water disputes tribunal for the adjudication of the interstate water dispute between the parties here within a period of one month from today. Consequently, the complaint in original suit No 1 of 2018 is returned for presentation for adjudication before said tribunal,” the court said.
The SC wrapped up the hearings on December 19, 2025, as the centre submitted that no consensus could be arrived at and the discussion for an amicable settlement had failed between the states. The court was also apprised in September 2025 that a tribunal was required for resolution of the dispute. The Pennaiyar is an interstate river, with Karnataka being upper riparian and Tamil Nadu, lower riparian.
During the course of the hearing, the centre also apprised the court that a request had been received on behalf of Karnataka to the effect that its newly-constituted government would like to re-explore the possibility of settling the dispute with Tamil Nadu through negotiations. But all efforts for a possible settlement failed, it said.
Karnataka govt’s projects on Pennaiyar could harm state’s interests, says TN
The TN government had moved the top court seeking directions to the centre to establish a tribunal under Section 3 of the Interstate River Water Disputes Act, 1956 (Central Act 33 of 1956), and to refer its complaints made by letter on November 30, 2019 and December 02, 2019 to the said tribunal. The TN government also sought a direction to instruct Karnataka to maintain the status quo regarding the construction of a dam across the Markandeya river near Yargol Village, pending the constitution of the tribunal by the central government under Section 4 of the Act.
“Karnataka is to uphold the current status quo concerning pumping of water from Varathur tank to Narsapur tank in Kolar district, from Yellamallappa Chetty tank to Hoskote tank, and pumping water directly from the Pennaiyar river at Belahalli and Thattanur villages, until the tribunal is established,” TN had said.
It had also sought a direction from the top court to prohibit Karnataka from initiating any new schemes in the Pennaiyar basin until the tribunal is constituted. “When Karnataka attempted to commence work, the TN government argued that various projects undertaken by Karnataka in the Pennaiyar and Markandeya rivers could affect Tamil Nadu’s downstream interests and its inhabitants,” the state government said. Senior advocates V Krishnamoorthy and P Wilson appeared for the TN government.
‘Verdict is major relief for Tamil Nadu’
The Supreme Court verdict is a major relief for Tamil Nadu, said Water Resources Minister Duraimurugan on Monday, adding that the state government has urged the centre to implement the top court’s order without any further delay