Pennaiyar water dispute: SC tells Union government to form tribunal

NEW DELHI: The Supreme Court on Monday directed the union government to constitute within one month a tribunal to resolve the disputes between Tamil Nadu and Karnataka over the sharing of water from the Pennaiyar river.

The apex court’s order came on a suit filed under Article 131 of the Constitution by the TN government against Karnataka and the union government seeking the constitution of a river water tribunal to resolve the interstate water dispute related to the Pennaiyar and Markandeya river projects undertaken by the Karnataka government.

A two-judge bench of justices Vikram Nath and N V Anjaria pronounced the judgment. “We find no reason to refrain from directing the central government to issue an appropriate notification in the official gazette and to constitute a water disputes tribunal for the adjudication of the interstate water dispute between the parties here within a period of one month from today. Consequently, the complaint in original suit No 1 of 2018 is returned for presentation for adjudication before said tribunal,” the court said.

The SC wrapped up the hearings on December 19, 2025, as the centre submitted that no consensus could be arrived at and the discussion for an amicable settlement had failed between the states. The court was also apprised in September 2025 that a tribunal was required for resolution of the dispute. The Pennaiyar is an interstate river, with Karnataka being upper riparian and Tamil Nadu, lower riparian.

During the course of the hearing, the centre also apprised the court that a request had been received on behalf of Karnataka to the effect that its newly-constituted government would like to re-explore the possibility of settling the dispute with Tamil Nadu through negotiations. But all efforts for a possible settlement failed, it said.