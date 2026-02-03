SC bail to three accused in Pune Porsche crash case: Victim's kin say it sends wrong message

UMARIA: The family of one of the two engineers killed in the 2024 Pune Porsche accident has expressed disappointment over the Supreme Court granting bail to three accused of aiding the tampering of blood samples after the incident, saying it sends a wrong message to society.

The case relates to the incident on May 19, 2024, when a Porsche car allegedly driven by a 17-year-old boy under the influence of alcohol fatally knocked down two IT professionals -- Anish Awadhiya and Ashwini Koshta -- in Pune's Kalyani Nagar area.

The Supreme Court on Monday granted bail to Amar Santish Gaikwad (alleged middleman), Aditya Avinash Sood and Ashish Satish Mittal (parents of two other juveniles in the car), while observing that parents are to be blamed for such incidents involving juveniles as they don't have control over their children.

Sood and Mittal are accused of conspiracy to replace the blood samples of their children. Mittal is a friend of the main accused's father, while Sood is the father of the boy who was seated on the rear seat of the car.

Gaikwad is a middleman who had allegedly taken Rs 3 lakh to "manipulate" the blood report.