SC collegium approves appointment of five former HC judges as ad hoc judges in Allahabad HC

NEW DELHI: The Supreme Court Collegium, in its meeting held on February 3, has approved the proposal for the appointment of five retired Judges as ad hoc Judges of the High Court of Judicature at Allahabad in terms of Article 224-A of the Constitution of India, for a period of two years.

The judges -- whose names have been approved by the SC Collegium -- are Justices Mohd Faiz Alam Khan, Mohd Aslam, Syed Aftab Husain Rizvi, Renu Agarwal and Jyotsna Sharma.

It is to be noted that Article 224A of the Constitution deals with the appointment of ad-hoc judges in High Courts and says "The Chief Justice of a High Court for any State may at any time, with the previous consent of the President, request any person who has held the office of a Judge of that Court or of any other High Court to sit and act as a Judge of the High Court for that State".

The Collegium, headed by Chief Justice of India (CJI) Surya Kant and other senior judges, held its meeting on Tuesday, February 3, and passed the resolution. Retired judges are appointed as ad-hoc judges to tackle pendency and the huge backlog of cases, as in terms of Article 224-A of the Constitution.