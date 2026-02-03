SC hearing on ED's petition against Mamata for 'obstructing' search of I-PAC office deferred to February 10

The Supreme Court on Tuesday deferred to February 10 the hearing on a petition filed by the ED against West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee and some state police officers for 'obstructing' its search of the office of I-PAC, the political consultant of the All India Trinamool Congress, in connection with an alleged coal pilferage scam.

The bench deferred the matter after allowing the plea of Solicitor General Tushar Mehta, appearing for the ED, seeking more time after the state government filed affidavits in the matter.

The matter was heard by a bench of Justices Prashant Kumar Mishra and NV Anjaria.

The West Bengal government on Monday filed an affidavit before the Supreme Court and said the ED's plea over the I-PAC raid is not maintainable.

The TMC-led state government said that as a similar matter was pending before the Calcutta High Court, there cannot be "parallel proceedings” before two constitutional courts.

"The central agency did not have fundamental rights to file a writ petition before the apex court. The ED did not have the power to conduct omnibus search and seizure and the agency had violated privileged communications," said the affidavit filed before the apex court by the West Bengal government.

On January 15, the Supreme Court had stayed the cases registered by the state government against some ED officials over allegations of theft during the central agency's raids at the premises of political consultancy firm I-PAC.