Uttarakhand town on edge over shop name row; Rahul, Owaisi back man who confronted Bajrang Dal activists

DEHRADUN: The small town of Kotdwar in Uttarakhand continues to remain under heavy security following a communal flashpoint triggered by a dispute over a shop’s name. While the administration has clarified that the shop’s name will not be changed, Kotdwar Police have registered multiple First Information Reports (FIRs) against both sides to prevent an escalation of tensions.

The controversy, which erupted in the last week of January, centred on a shop named Baba Collection in the Patel Nagar market. Members of the Bajrang Dal reportedly objected to the name, claiming it hurt religious sentiments, and demanded an immediate change. The situation escalated when a local gym trainer, Deepak Kumar, intervened, leading to a heated confrontation that was captured on video and later went viral.

The incident soon gained national attention, drawing reactions from senior political leaders. Congress leader Rahul Gandhi took to social media to support Deepak Kumar, describing him as the “Hero of India” for standing up for constitutional values. AIMIM chief Asaduddin Owaisi and Congress MP Imran Pratapgarhi also released videos backing the trainer, further intensifying the political focus on the town.

In response to the unrest, police carried out flag marches and established checkpoints along the Uttar Pradesh–Uttarakhand border. Additional Superintendent of Police Chandra Mohan Singh said the situation was currently under control. “We are on high alert to prevent any untoward incidents. No external organisations will be allowed to enter Kotdwar to disturb peace,” he said.

The police have registered three separate FIRs in connection with the incident. Acting on a complaint by shop owner Wakil Ahmad, a case was filed against unidentified Bajrang Dal members. Separately, based on a complaint by Kamal Pal of a Hindu outfit, an FIR was registered against Deepak Kumar and Congress leader Vijay Rawat.