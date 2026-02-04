Delayed verdict identifiable ailment: SC

NEW DELHI: Terming the practice of high courts reserving judgments for months without pronouncing them as an “identifiable ailment”, the Supreme Court on Tuesday stressed that such delays must be eradicated to ensure better dispensation of justice to litigants.

A three-judge bench of Chief Justice Surya Kant and Justices Joymalya Bagchi and Vipul M Pancholi heard a plea alleging that the Jharkhand High Court orally pronounced a judgment dismissing a petition on December 4 last year, but the verdict has not been uploaded.

The Chief Justice of India said there were those who reserve judgments but deliver them, and those who delay indefinitely. “This is a challenge before the judiciary, and this is an identifiable ailment. It has to be treated and eradicated, and it cannot be allowed to spread,” he said.

Citing experience, the CJI said that in his 15-year career as a high court judge, he had never reserved a judgment and had never failed to deliver it within three months.

The bench directed that a complete judgment be provided to counsel by next week-end. Senior advocate Mukul Rohatgi called the delay “playing with the majesty of law”.