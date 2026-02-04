Delhi BJP protests near Congress HQ against Rahul Gandhi's 'traitor' jab at Ravneet Bittu

NEW DELHI: BJP leaders and workers on Wednesday staged a protest near the Congress headquarters on Akbar Road against Rahul Gandhi for calling Union minister Ravneet Singh Bittu a "traitor" in the Parliament House Complex.

The protests came after a heated exchange broke out between Gandhi and Bittu --who switched to the BJP from the Congress ahead of the 2024 Lok Sabha elections-- outside Parliament's Makar Dwar earlier in the day.

In videos released by the Congress, Gandhi was heard calling Bittu "a traitor" and the minister retorting with "desh ke dushman" (enemy of the nation) jibe.

The incident took place right outside Parliament's Makar Dwar, the main entrance which MPs take to enter the new Parliament building, where Gandhi was standing in solidarity with suspended Congress MPs, mostly from Punjab.