IndiGo suspends Delhi-Copenhagen flight services due to airspace constraints

NEW DELHI: The continuously changing airspace constraints due to geopolitical circumstances and congestion at airports both in India and abroad have forced Indigo to announce major changes in its international operations.
The airline will be winding up its operations from Delhi to Copenhagen and reducing flight frequencies to Manchester. An official statement from the airline said the adjustments and schedule revision in its long-haul network were done to ensure seamless and reliable operations for its customers.
The statement said, "Recently, IndiGo’s widebody operation has faced external operational constraints, due to geopolitical circumstances, congestion at airports both in India and abroad. These factors significantly increased flight and block times, causing strain on the airline’s 787-9 schedule that is operated with six wide-body aircraft."
"To avoid inconvenience to customers due to misconnections and cascading delays, IndiGo has decided to take a few immediate measures to restore operational reliability in terms of on-time performance for its widebody operation," the statement added.
Schedule changes:
From February 17, IndiGo will suspend its operations to and from Copenhagen till further notice.
From February 7, Indigo's Delhi – Manchester services will be reduced from 5 flights per week to four flights per week, and it will be further reduced to 3 flights per week from February 19.
The overall connectivity to/from Manchester will therefore go down from 9 to 7 services per week
Also, from February 9, the services between Delhi and London Heathrow will be cut to 4 a week in its winter schedule.
The airline said it was monitoring the situation and would scale its long-haul network up or down depending on the situation.
"This scale adjustment was originally planned to be introduced in the Summer Schedule 2026; however, it is being executed earlier to ensure reliability to the rest of IndiGo’s long-haul operations," the airline stated.