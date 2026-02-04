IndiGo suspends Delhi-Copenhagen flight services due to airspace constraints

NEW DELHI: The continuously changing airspace constraints due to geopolitical circumstances and congestion at airports both in India and abroad have forced Indigo to announce major changes in its international operations.

The airline will be winding up its operations from Delhi to Copenhagen and reducing flight frequencies to Manchester. An official statement from the airline said the adjustments and schedule revision in its long-haul network were done to ensure seamless and reliable operations for its customers.

The statement said, "Recently, IndiGo’s widebody operation has faced external operational constraints, due to geopolitical circumstances, congestion at airports both in India and abroad. These factors significantly increased flight and block times, causing strain on the airline’s 787-9 schedule that is operated with six wide-body aircraft."