Kuki-Zo bodies urge Kuki-Zo MLAs not to join Manipur government

GUWAHATI: The Kuki-Zo tribals have stood their ground on the Union Territory with separate legislature demand, with the influential Kuki-Zo Council (KZC) warning that any MLA from the community, who chooses to disregard this “collective decision” by joining the government, will do so in his/her individual capacity.

Nemcha Kipgen, a Kuki-Zo tribal woman, has been named as deputy chief minister. Two other Kuki-Zo MLAs are likely to be inducted into the Yumnam Khemchand Singh government.

Reiterating its firm and consistent position regarding the formation of the government, the KZC said at its governing council meeting held on 30 December 2025—comprising all constituent tribes, apex bodies, and regional organisations—it was unanimously resolved that, in view of the “unspeakable atrocities committed against the Kuki-Zo people and the enforced physical separation imposed by the Meiteis,” the Kuki-Zo people could not and would not participate in the formation of the government.

“This collective resolve was further reaffirmed on 13 January 2026 at the joint meeting of the Suspension of Operations (SoO) groups, the Kuki-Zo Council, and Kuki Zo MLAs held in Guwahati. The meeting resolved that the Kuki-Zo people shall not participate in the formation of the Manipur government unless the state and Central governments provide a clear and written assurance committing to the political demand of the Kuki-Zo people,” the KZC said in a statement.