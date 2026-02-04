NDA legislature party leader Y Khemchand Singh stakes claim to form Manipur government

IMPHAL: NDA legislature party leader Y Khemchand Singh on Wednesday staked a claim to form a government in Manipur, state BJP chief A Sharda Devi said.

Restive Manipur has been under the President's rule since February last year.

An NDA team led by Singh met Governor Ajay Kumar Bhalla at the Lok Bhavan here and staked the claim to form a popular government, she said.

Two MLAs from the Kuki-Zo majority districts of Churachandpur and Pherzawl were among the delegates who met Bhalla at the governor's house.

"We met the governor in the presence of our newly elected legislature party leader and BJP observer Tarun Chugh. The NDA staked a claim to form a popular government in the state," Devi told reporters here.

Khemchand, in a post on social media, said, "Pleased to stake claim to form the new government before the Hon'ble Governor, Shri Ajay Kumar Bhalla Ji, at Lok Bhavan today, following my arrival from New Delhi, in the august presence of BJP National General Secretary, Shri Tarun Chugh Ji, and BJP Northeast Coordinator, Shri Sambit Patra Ji."

The development comes a day after the BJP legislature party of Manipur elected 62-year-old Singh as its leader at a meeting held at the party headquarters in New Delhi.

The meeting was attended by 35 of the 37 BJP MLAs, besides the party's central observer Tarun Chugh, its northeast in-charge Sambit Patra, and BJP state president A Sharda Devi, among others.