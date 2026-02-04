Lok Sabha adjourned after opposition women MPs move towards treasury benches amid protests

NEW DELHI: Lok Sabha proceedings were adjourned for the day on Wednesday after repeated disruptions by opposition MPs escalated into a ruckus near the treasury benches, forcing the cancellation of Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s expected reply to the Motion of Thanks on the President’s address.

The trouble peaked shortly before 5 pm, when the House reassembled amid indications that Modi would speak. Several opposition MPs, including women members, entered the well, raised slogans and moved towards the seats of ruling party members, including the Prime Minister’s chair, prompting sharp allegations from the BJP and concerns over security.

BJP MP Manoj Tiwari alleged that several opposition women MPs moved towards the Prime Minister’s chair and ignored repeated appeals by senior ministers to return to their seats, forcing Prime Minister Narendra Modi to stay away from the Lok Sabha as the situation remained out of control.

Describing the incident as “extremely scary”, Tiwari claimed the women MPs were positioned around the Prime Minister’s seat in a “pre-planned manner” and alleged that their aggressive conduct raised serious security concerns. He said it was only due to the intervention of Parliamentary Affairs Minister Kiren Rijiju that the situation could be brought under control, adding that the opposition MPs “could even have attacked the Prime Minister”.

The confrontation followed hours of protests by the opposition over Rahul Gandhi being disallowed from quoting the unpublished memoir of former Army chief M M Naravane, leading to multiple adjournments through the day.

Opposition members were raising slogans as P P Chaudhury of the BJP rose to speak on the motion.

Sandhya Rai, chairing the House, adjourned the proceedings within minutes.

Displaying banners and placards, Congress and other opposition members were standing in the Well as well as the aisles.

Earlier, the House was adjourned till 5 pm following an uproar over remarks by BJP MP Nishikant Dubey targeting the Gandhi family.