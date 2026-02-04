Rahul Gandhi should've been allowed to quote Naravane's 'memoir' in LS: Sharad Pawar

BARAMATI: NCP (SP) chief Sharad Pawar on Wednesday said that Leader of Opposition Rahul Gandhi should have been allowed in the Lok Sabha to quote from an unpublished "memoir" of former Army chief MM Naravane.

The controversy on the memoir, 'Four Stars of Destiny', centres on the events of the Indo-China stand-off in 2020.

A row erupted in the Lok Sabha on Monday after Gandhi sought to quote from the unpublished "memoir" of former Army chief Naravane, but Defence Minister Rajnath Singh, along with other BJP members, strongly opposed it and accused the Congress leader of "misleading" the House.

Pawar said Gandhi "should have been allowed" to speak on the subject in Parliament during the Budget session.

"If the former Army chief has written something and if the leader of the opposition is saying something, then it is his (Gandhi's) right and he should have been given that opportunity," the Rajya Sabha member said at a press conference in Baramati. He said that an atmosphere of suspicion should not prevail unnecessarily in the country.

"The former Army chief has written something in the book which shows there was some concerning situation.

If a discussion had taken place in Parliament on the issue, people could have got a clear picture," Pawar said. Though the book is unpublished, Gandhi held a copy of it and the Lok Sabha speaker asked to authenticate the copy, he noted.

"Why was there opposition (to Gandhi) when the copy was authenticated?" Pawar asked.