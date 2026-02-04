'Govt is scared': Priyanka claims Naravane book reveals govt's character in crisis

Leader of Opposition (LoP) Rahul Gandhi also wrote to Lok Sabha Speaker Om Birla, lodging his strong protest over being disallowed from speaking in the House on a matter of national security and terming it a "blot on our democracy".

He also said that it was for the first time in history that LoP was not allowed to speak on the Motion of Thanks on the President's address.

Asked about the suspension of MPs, Priyanka Gandhi said, "What is new in this? It is being witnessed in every session. They are now doing it even more."

On Gandhi writing to Speaker Om Birla and stating that he is not being allowed to speak in the Lok Sabha, Priyanka Gandhi said, "I agree with him completely. What is he doing? He is quoting from a public source. Yesterday, he even authenticated it so what is the issue in quoting from it."

"When they speak they also quote from books. The prime minister (Narendra Modi) quoted from Sanjay Baru's book. Sometimes they quote from magazines, articles, books or reports. As long as it is a public source, it is ok," she said.

This is not just a case of the leader of the opposition being allowed to speak, this is a fundamental issue of democracy and the way Parliament works, she said.

"This Parliament is a temple of democracy and it has the people's faith. Every citizen has faith in it, faith in democracy. What does democracy mean that everyone has the right to expression, everything must be debated," Priyanka Gandhi said.

"That has been the tradition. It is not as if there has never been debate on China, foreign affairs or Pakistan. Be it the government or opposition, both sides have expressed their point of view in the past. So what is the issue in putting forward one's point of view," she said.

They are scared as to what things will be revealed, Priyanka Gandhi alleged. She claimed that the government did not allow that book to be published.

"There are things in the book which show what was the reaction of our top leadership -- our prime minister, home minister and defence minister in times of crisis when China was at our border. What did they say and do," the Congress leader said.

"So it shows clearly what is their and their government's character when the country is being attacked, what was their reaction when Chinese troops were at the border," she said.