'Blot on democracy': Rahul Gandhi writes to Speaker Om Birla following denial to speak on President’s Address

NEW DELHI: Leader of the Opposition (LoP) in the Lok Sabha, Rahul Gandhi, has written to Speaker Om Birla on Tuesday, stating that for the first time in parliamentary history, the Speaker, on the behest of the government, has been forced to prevent the LoP from speaking on the President’s Address.

In his letter, Rahul Gandhi said the right of the Leader of the Opposition and of every Member of Parliament to speak is integral to democracy, and denial of this right has created an unprecedented situation.

“This is a blot on our democracy, against which I record my strongest protest,” he wrote.

Rahul Gandhi pointed out that during the discussion on the Motion of Thanks to the President’s Address on Monday, the Speaker had directed him to authenticate a magazine he intended to cite.

He said that he complied with the direction and authenticated the document when he resumed his speech on Tuesday.