INTERVIEW | 'Won't allow govt's bulldozing attitude': Congress leader Manickam Tagore on LS suspension

Eight opposition MPs were suspended from the Lok Sabha for the remainder of the Budget session for “unruly behaviour”.

One of the suspended MPs, Congress leader Manickam Tagore, spoke to TNIE’s Preetha Nair about the suspensions and accused the government of “blatantly violating parliamentary norms.”

The government says that you and other MPs were suspended for the rest of the Budget session for violating House rules by throwing papers at the Chair. How do you respond?

To understand this incident, it is important to look at both the action and the reaction. I have been a Member of Parliament for the past 12 years and have seen how leaders of the opposition, such as Sushma Swaraj, Adhir Ranjan Chowdhury, and now Rahul Gandhi, are being treated under different regimes. Unfortunately, the manner in which Rahul Gandhi is being treated by the ruling party is particularly unfair.

As the LoP, Rahul Gandhi was allotted four hours to speak on the Motion of Thanks to the President’s Address. However, throughout his speech, at least four ministers continuously disrupted him.

The ruling party questioned the authenticity of a reference he made from the book of former Army Chief General Manoj Naravane. General Naravane is a former Army Chief, not a Pakistani general.

Today, the LoP submitted the authentication to the Lok Sabha Secretary General; despite that, the matter was bulldozed. He was still not allowed to speak, and instead, the Chair attempted to call other opposition members.

However, all opposition members refused to speak. We were not protesting against the Chair, but against the government, which is trying to silence the opposition voices.

We are united, strong on the floor of the House, and we will not allow this bulldozing attitude. We will continue to resist this undemocratic approach.