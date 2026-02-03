Eight Congress MPs suspended from Lok Sabha amid opposition uproar; House adjourned for day

Eight Congress MPs were suspended by the Lok Sabha Speaker on Tuesday in connection with the uproar in the lower House over the refusal to let Leader of Opposition Rahul Gandhi to quote from an unpublished 'memoir' of former army chief MM Naravane.
The MPs --Hibi Eden, C Kiran Kumar Reddy, Gurjeet Singh Aujla, Amarinder Singh Raja Warring, Manickam Tagore, Prashant Padole and Dean Kuriakose--were suspended after they allegedly threw papers towards the Chair.
The Lok Sabha has been adjourned for the day amid the ruckus.
Congress parliamentarians, under the leadership of Rahul Gandhi protested outside the Parliament against the suspensions.
Opposition MPs have been protesting the Speaker's refusal to let Rahul Gandhi speak on an unpublished 'memoir' by former army chief MM Naravane, in which he makes some politically sensitive statements involving Prime Minister Narendra Modi, Union Home Minister Amit Shah and Defence Minister Rajnath Singh.
Earlier today, Gandhi authenticated the copy of an article which cited Naravane's unpublished 'memoir' and said, "This is central to our President’s address. All I am saying is let me make a statement about what happened between China and India and how our PM reacted to it. Why am I being stopped?"
Krishna Prasad Tenneti, who was chairing the House asked him to table it and said "we will examine it and get back."
Rahul Gandhi was not allowed to speak further, triggering protests from the Congress MPs.