Eight Congress MPs suspended from Lok Sabha amid opposition uproar; House adjourned for day

Eight Congress MPs were suspended by the Lok Sabha Speaker on Tuesday in connection with the uproar in the lower House over the refusal to let Leader of Opposition Rahul Gandhi to quote from an unpublished 'memoir' of former army chief MM Naravane.

The MPs --Hibi Eden, C Kiran Kumar Reddy, Gurjeet Singh Aujla, Amarinder Singh Raja Warring, Manickam Tagore, Prashant Padole and Dean Kuriakose--were suspended after they allegedly threw papers towards the Chair.

The Lok Sabha has been adjourned for the day amid the ruckus.

Congress parliamentarians, under the leadership of Rahul Gandhi protested outside the Parliament against the suspensions.

Opposition MPs have been protesting the Speaker's refusal to let Rahul Gandhi speak on an unpublished 'memoir' by former army chief MM Naravane, in which he makes some politically sensitive statements involving Prime Minister Narendra Modi, Union Home Minister Amit Shah and Defence Minister Rajnath Singh.