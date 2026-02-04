Rahul’s 'traitor' jab at Union MoS Bittu ignites political slugfest in Punjab

CHANDIGARH: With over a year left for the Assembly elections in Punjab, Lok Sabha LoP Rahul Gandhi's 'traitor jibe' at Union Minister of State ( Railways), Ravneet Singh Bittu has led to a political slugfest in Punjab.

The BJP is demanding action against Gandhi for insulting a Sikh.

Meanwhile, Punjab Congress president and Member of Parliament from Ludhiana, Amarinder Singh Raja Warring, said that Bittu was a traitor as he had betrayed the Congress and the Gandhi family, who gave him everything.

Also, Leader of Opposition and senior Congress leader in the State, Partap Singh Bajwa and a few other grand old party leaders echoed the same views.

Ashwani Sharma, Working President of the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP), Punjab, said that such remarks clearly expose Congress’s bankrupt mindset.

He said that instead of maintaining seriousness and dignity in politics, Rahul Gandhi is trying to cover up his failures by using abusive and provocative language.

Sharma remarked sarcastically that Congress does not need any Opposition party to finish it off, Rahul Gandhi alone is enough for the job.

He said that through statements and wrong policies, Rahul is hollowing out the party from within.

He said that the people of the country have understood the negative politics of Congress, and said that is the reason why the party is continuously facing defeats in elections.

He said that Bittu is working with full dedication for the development of the country and Punjab, and making derogatory remarks against him reflects the frustration prevailing among Congress.

He alleged that Congress has always diverted attention from issues of development and public welfare and instead adopted the path of personal attacks.

Also, BJP National General Secretary Tarun Chugh said that Rahul Gandhi’s statement is extremely unfortunate, condemnable, and an insult to democratic decorum.

"Using such language against an elected representative is not only personally insulting but also hurts the dignity of the Sikh community and the nation as a whole. The Congress leadership must understand that dignity and sensitivity in public life are essential responsibilities of political leaders,’’ he said.

Chugh said that the dark chapter of 1984 continues to remain a deep wound in the hearts of the nation, particularly the Sikh community.

He alleged that the country has not forgotten the role of the Congress party and the Nehru-Gandhi family during that period. Chugh said that Rahul Gandhi’s conduct reflects the same divisive mindset that has shaped Congress politics for decades.

He demanded that Rahul Gandhi apologise to the people of the country, particularly the Sikh community, for hurting their sentiments.