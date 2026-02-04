Spin doctors at work but still no details on India-US deal: Congress

NEW DELHI: Attacking the government over the India-US trade deal, the Congress on Wednesday said spin doctors are at work, but any details on it have still not been shared, although it is clear that India has made concessions on liberalising imports of agricultural items.

US President Donald Trump on Monday said India and the US agreed to a trade deal. On his part, Prime Minister Narendra Modi said he was delighted that "made in India products will now have a reduced tariff of 18 per cent".

Commerce and Industries Minister Piyush Goyal, in a news conference on Tuesday, had said a joint statement will be issued by both countries "shortly", which will have details of the pact.

Congress general secretary in-charge communications Jairam Ramesh said, "36 hours have passed since President Trump said the India-US trade deal was being announced and coming into effect immediately at Mr.Modi's request".

"Spin doctors are at work, but we still don't have any details on the deal - although it is clear that India has made concessions on liberalising imports of agricultural items. There is not even a joint statement," Ramesh said on X.

"It is absolutely clear that Mr. Modi pushed through the announcement. Why? There are at least three reasons.," he added.