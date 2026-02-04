India to end purchases of Russian oil, commit $500bn investment in US: White House

NEW YORK/WASHINGTON: The White House has hailed a new trade agreement with India, stating that the country has committed to no longer purchasing Russian oil, while Prime Minister Narendra Modi has also agreed to investments worth USD 500 billion across key American sectors.

The remarks were made by White House Press Secretary Karoline Leavitt on Tuesday.

“The President struck another great trade deal with India. He spoke with Prime Minister Modi directly. They share a very good relationship,” Leavitt told reporters.

“India is committed not only to no longer purchasing Russian oil, but also to buying oil from the United States, and potentially from Venezuela as well. This will have a direct benefit for the United States and the American people,” she said.

Leavitt added that Prime Minister Modi had also committed to USD 500 billion in investments in the United States, including in transportation, energy and agricultural sectors.

“So this is another great trade deal thanks to President Trump,” she said.