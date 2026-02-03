India can replace Russian crude oil with Venezuelan after US trade deal, say analysts

NEW DELHI: Following the announcement of a bilateral trade deal between India and the US, industry analysts said India could replace Russian crude oil with imports from Venezuela. They pointed out that discounts on Russian crude have narrowed sharply, while Venezuelan crude, which is heavy and sour, is cheaper and attractive for Indian refineries that can process such grades.

The trade deal was announced late on Tuesday by US President Donald Trump and Prime Minister Narendra Modi. As part of the agreement, tariffs on Indian goods exported to the US will be reduced from 50% to 18%.

President Trump said both countries aim to expand bilateral trade to $500 billion. He also stated that India has agreed to stop buying Russian oil and instead purchase much larger volumes from the US, and possibly from Venezuela.

Trump said India committed to “BUY AMERICAN” at a much higher level, including purchases of over $500 billion worth of US energy, technology, coal, agriculture, and other products. Prime Minister Narendra Modi said that Made in India products will now face a reduced tariff of 18%.

Analysts said India has enough options to replace Russian crude without major disruption. Russian oil accounted for less than 2% of India’s crude imports before FY2023, and the financial impact of replacing it would be limited.

“For the Indian refining sector, there are ample avenues including the US, to purchase crude as Russian crude accounted for less than 2% of Indian crude imports prior to FY2023. The discounts on Russian crude oil were marginal prior to the US announcing sanctions on some Russian crude suppliers in October 2025, and ICRA estimates that replacement of Russian crude with market priced crude would lead to an increase in the import bill of the country by less than 2%. Additionally Venezuelan crudes are heavy and sour and therefore cheaper and would be of interest to Indian refiners, many of whom can process these types of crudes,” said Prashant Vashist, Senior Vice President and Co-Group Head, Corporate Ratings.