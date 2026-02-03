Congress asks Centre to take Parliament into confidence over US, EU trade deals

NEW DELHI: The Congress on Tuesday demanded that the Modi government should take Parliament into confidence and the text of both the EU and US trade deals must be laid on the table of both Houses and debated.

Congress general secretary in-charge communications Jairam Ramesh said that from the information US President Donald Trump has provided, it is abundantly clear that Prime Minister Narendra Modi has "completely surrendered."

He said that almost exactly a year ago, Prime Minister Modi landed at the White House to greet President Trump on his re-election.

"His trademark huglomacy was on full display. India-US relations never appeared brighter. Negotiations for a trade deal started immediately thereafter. But ever since President Trump made the first announcement of the halt to Operation Sindoor on the evening of May 10, 2025 things began to go downhill," Ramesh said on X.

Subsequently, President Trump embraced Pakistan and Field Marshall Asim Munir enthusiastically, "exposing the hollowness of Mr.Modi's huglomacy", he said.

Ramesh pointed out that President Trump announced the trade deal very late last night Indian time.

"From the information President Trump has provided, it is abundantly clear that Prime Minister Modi has - like he did on May 10, 2025 - completely surrendered. He has most definitely appeased President Trump. India stands diminished by this unfortunate sequence of events," he claimed.

Pointing out that Parliament is in session, Ramesh said the text of both the EU and US trade deals must be laid on the table of both Houses and debated, "especially since the US Secretary of Agriculture Brooke Rollins has issued a statement claiming that India has liberalised agricultural imports from the US."

Reacting to President Trump's announcement that the US and India have agreed to a trade deal, Ramesh had said Monday night that it appears the prime minister has "capitulated finally" and that this "cannot be the father of all deals."

He had said "clearly Mogambo Khush Hai", a play on a popular dialogue from the 1987 Hindi movie "Mr India."