Markets surge over 4.5%, rupee firms as India–US trade deal triggers risk-on rally

Indian equities opened with a sharp gap-up on Tuesday after the announcement of a trade agreement between India and the United States that slashes reciprocal tariffs and removes penalties linked to India’s Russian crude purchases, triggering a broad-based rally across equities, currency and bonds.

The Sensex opened at 85,323, up almost 4.5% from Monday’s close of 81,666, while the Nifty started at 26,308 against 25,088 earlier. As the initial exuberance cooled slightly, markets still held gains of over 2.7%, with the Sensex at 83,947 and the Nifty at 25,774 at the time of writing.

Market breadth was decisively positive. Of the 3,010 stocks traded on the NSE, 2,587 advanced while only 349 declined.

Among Nifty constituents, Adani Enterprises and Adani Ports led gains, rising over 10% and 7.5% respectively. Only three Nifty stocks — Nestle, ONGC and Coal India — traded in the red.