West Bengal CM Mamata Banerjee appears in SC ahead of hearing on electoral roll revision

West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee appeared in the Supreme Court on Wednesday ahead of a key hearing on petitions challenging the Election Commission’s ongoing Special Intensive Revision (SIR) of electoral rolls in the state. Banerjee has filed an interlocutory application seeking permission to argue the matter in person. A gate pass in her name was issued on Tuesday, confirming her appearance.

According to the Supreme Court’s cause list, a bench headed by Chief Justice Surya Kant, along with Justices Joymalya Bagchi and Vipul M. Pancholi, is scheduled to hear the petitions.

The pleas have been filed by Banerjee and three others, including Mostari Banu and Trinamool Congress MPs Derek O’Brien and Dola Sen.

Court records indicate that Banerjee has registered herself as a “party in person”.

Sources and senior registry officials said she is expected to personally address the bench during the proceedings. If so, this would mark the first instance of a sitting Chief Minister appearing in person to argue a case before the apex court.

Banerjee holds a law degree from Jogesh Chandra Choudhury College of Law in Kolkata.

Reacting to the development, former Additional Solicitor General K.C. Kaushik described it as unprecedented. “In my 45 years in the legal profession, I have never seen a sitting Chief Minister argue a case in court. It is historic,” he said.

The Supreme Court hearing comes amid escalating political tensions over the SIR exercise in West Bengal. On Tuesday, Banerjee demanded the impeachment of Chief Election Commissioner Gyanesh Kumar and called for opposition unity on the issue.

A day earlier, Banerjee and her delegation walked out of a meeting with the Chief Election Commissioner and other election officials, alleging that they were humiliated during discussions on the revision of electoral rolls.

