Akhilesh alleges conspiracy to delete minority voters, says BJP 'behaving like criminals,' seeks SC intervention

LUCKNOW: Samajwadi Party president Akhilesh Yadav on Thursday alleged a conspiracy to delete names of voters, especially from the minority community, in Uttar Pradesh by misusing Form 7 and urged the Supreme Court to take immediate cognisance of the issue, saying "no other institution inspires confidence now."

In a post on X, Yadav alleged the BJP and its allies were "behaving like criminals" and said booth level officers (BLOs) were being harassed, pressured and threatened to cut votes of the PDA (Pichhda, Dalit, Alpsankhyak) society, particularly minorities, on the basis of forged documents.

He also shared a video of a man claiming to be a BLO, who narrated his harassment.

Form 7 is the form used by voters to either object to someone's inclusion in the electoral roll or request deletion of a name already listed.

Calling for urgent action, the former Uttar Pradesh chief minister demanded an immediate halt to the alleged misuse of Form 7 and protection of every voter's constitutional right to vote.

He sought registration of FIRs against those forcing BLOs, fast-track hearings, a ban on the use of Form 7 until a "valid mechanism" is put in place, cancellation of all Form 7 submissions made so far, and an immediate stop to claim-objection activities.