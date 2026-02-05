'My Didi in Bengal...': Kamal Haasan extends support to Mamata's fight against SIR, slams voter deletion

Actor-turned politician and Makkal Needhi Maiam (MNM) chief Kamal Haasan on Wednesday, in his maiden speech at the Rajya Sabha, expressed solidarity with West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee in her fight against the Election Commission regarding the controversial Special Intensive Revision (SIR) of electoral rolls.

Speaking at the Upper House, Kamal Haasan called the deletion of votes through SIR a disease plaguing the country and said the ECI is facilitating its spread.

Haasan called Bihar the "land of living dead" in apparent reference to irregularities in the final voter list after SIR, in which names of voters who were alive were deleted, citing death.

"Bihar has become the land of the living dead. We don't want this disease to spread across the country. My Didi from Bengal also lamented the same at the ECI office...she is litigating it in the Supreme Court as we speak now. ECI is surely facilitating the spread of this disease," he said.

Expressing concern regarding the deletion of voters in Tamil Nadu, he said, there could soon be "one crore living dead on paper."

Over 97 lakh voters were deleted from the draft electoral rolls published after the initial phase of SIR in TN in December last year. Several voters, deleted from the list after being branded dead, were found to be alive. Some of these voters have spoken to TNIE and expressed shock over their names being deleted from the electoral rolls.

The veteran actor demanded the "living dead to be resurrected" and urged action to prevent the "impending disaster."

"I cannot pray to God to alleviate this impending disaster. My rationalist mind has already rejected the idea years ago. I won't pray to any government either. I'm demanding that the living dead be resurrected. Not through miracles.. we cannot wait for miracles, our lives are short. Act now," he said.