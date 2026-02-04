'ECI is undermining Indian citizens' right to vote through SIR exercise: Kamal Hassan in Rajya Sabha

NEW DELHI: Expressing concern over the Special Intensive Revision (SIR) of electoral rolls being conducted in the country, Kamal Haasan and founder president of Makkal Needhi Maiam (MNM), on Wednesday, accused the ECI of undermining the right to vote of Indian citizens.

While making his maiden speech as a member of parliament in the Rajya Sabha, he said that the Commission, instead of enabling participation, was only checking people’s right to vote.

“I call it the spell check story of the living dead. We want to cast our vote, sir, and commissions are checking our right to vote. They are checking the spellings and addresses, and that too erroneously,” he said.

"My imminent concern is the forthcoming elections in Tamil Nadu", Hasaan added. He was replying to a motion of thanks on President Droupadi Murmu's address to the joint sitting of Parliament.

Haasan said that spelling mistakes are a curse only for languages, and modern literature forgives these in favour of content, as does the internet, but the Election Commission obviously does not. EC doesn’t mean English Coaches. Bihar has become a land of the living dead. We don’t want this disease to spread across the country…ECI is surely facilitating the spread of this disease,” the MNM chief added.