West Bengal targeted by ECI on eve of elections, what was the hurry? Mamata asks during SC hearing on SIR

West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee on Wednesday told the Supreme Court that her state was being targeted using the Special Intensive Revision (SIR) of electoral rolls and that she has approached the apex court after being denied justice everywhere else.

The TMC supremo, who was present in the first row of court number 1 along with the team of her lawyers, including senior lawyer, Shyam Divan, sought to argue the case herself.

She started by thanking the court for letting her make the submissions.

"May I explain, I am from that state...I am here because of your kindness...my regards to the bench...thank you very much...humble regards to opposing lawyers also..," she said, reported LiveLaw.

The CM said that her state has been denied justice from everywhere, prompting her to approach the court. She also pointed out that she had written multiple letters to the Election Commission of India , raising several issues with the SIR.

"...problem is - when everything is finished, when we are not getting justice, when justice is crying behind the door - then we thought we are not getting justice anywhere. I have written letters to ECI...I am a very less important person, I am not fghting for my party," she said.

She alleged that the ECI decided to conduct the exercise immediately ahead of the Assembly elections in the state.

"...they only targetted Bengal on eve of elections. 4 states going to elections, why after 24 years, what was the hurry to do in 3 months? When harvesting season is there...when people are travelling...more than 100 people died! BLOs died, so many are hospitalised. WHY NOT ASSAM?" she asked.