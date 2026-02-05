Dornier 228 sale, Su-30 upgrades on agenda during PM Modi’s Malaysia visit

NEW DELHI: India is seeking to move forward on a set of defence proposals with Malaysia during Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s visit to the country this weekend, Secretary (East) P Kumaran said on Thursday.

Addressing a press briefing, the top MEA official said discussions are underway across multiple defence domains where both countries operate similar platforms or have complementary requirements.

“We are looking at the sale of Dornier aircraft. Malaysia also has Scorpene submarines and they are looking at opportunities to collaborate, especially in terms of mid-life upgrades and retrofitting. You had also mentioned the potential for collaborating on SU-30 aircraft, Malaysians have that aircraft and so do we. We have offered proposals for modification, upgradation and mid-life maintenance. We are also looking at potential for supply of naval platforms by Indian shipyards. Those are areas that look promising and we hope to be able to get something going in these areas,” Kumaran said.

Sources in the defence and security establishment said the reference to Dornier aircraft relates to India offering the HAL manufactured Dornier 228 for a Malaysian Coast Guard requirement estimated at around seven aircraft.

The twin-turboprop utility aircraft is used by the Indian Navy, Coast Guard and several civil operators for maritime surveillance, search and rescue, pollution monitoring and coastal patrol missions. The aircraft is considered suitable for short take-off and landing operations and has been marketed by India as a cost-effective maritime patrol platform for littoral states.