Five Tejas Mk1A aircraft ready, nine await US-made engines, says HAL

NEW DELHI: State-owned Hindustan Aeronautics Limited (HAL) has said that five Tejas Mk1A fighters fitted with GE F404 engines are ready for delivery, while an additional nine aircraft are awaiting engine supplies from the United States.

The defence PSU added that “major” contracted capabilities have been incorporated in the five fighters, even as questions persist over pending certifications and delivery timelines that are yet to be formally communicated.

In a statement issued on Thursday, HAL said, “HAL confirms that five aircraft are fully ready for delivery, incorporating major contracted capabilities in accordance with the agreed specifications. An additional nine aircraft have already been built and flown. Upon receipt of engines from GE, these aircraft will be made ready for delivery.” HAL in its statement also added that the supply position from the US manufacturer remains positive.

Sources in the defence and security establishment said that while the five aircraft described as “ready” incorporate key contracted capabilities, not all contracted capabilities have yet received certification, with certain clearances still pending.

The New Indian Express was the first to report that deliveries of the Mk1A were likely to miss their March delivery deadline due to pending certifications and operational clearances. In addition to delays in the supply of US-made engines, sources said that integration and certification of the Israeli EL/M-2052 AESA radar have also had a bearing on programme timelines.