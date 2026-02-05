LS passes Motion of Thanks on President's address without PM's response; House adjoured till 2 pm

The Lok Sabha on Thursday passed the Motion of Thanks on the President's address without the customary reply by Prime Minister Narendra Modi, amid amid opposition sloganeering. As the protests continued, Speaker Om Birla adjourned the House till 2 pm

Earlier the House proceedings were adjourned till noon on Thursday, after Speaker Om Birla slammed the conduct of opposition members during proceedings the previous day, when the prime minister was scheduled to address the House.

As soon as the House convened on Thursday, Birla said the opposition’s act of marching towards the treasury benches on Wednesday evening was contrary to parliamentary dignity.

He noted that such behaviour violated established decorum and made it difficult for the presiding officer to conduct proceedings smoothly. Following his remarks, the Speaker adjourned the House until noon.

The Lok Sabha had witnessed chaotic scenes on Wednesday as women opposition MPs rushed towards the prime minister’s seat holding banners ahead of his scheduled speech, forcing an adjournment for the rest of the day.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi was not present in the House at the time.

The Opposition has been protesting against the Centre for allegedly preventing Rahul Gandhi from addressing the Lower House, citing former Army Chief General MM Naravane's unpublished memoir on the 2020 China standoff.