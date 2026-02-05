Manipur Assembly session begins, Kuki-Zo Council announces social boycott against MLAs representing them

GUWAHATI: The Kuki-Zo Council (KZC), which represents Manipur’s Kuki-Zo tribes, announced a social boycott against Kuki-Zo legislators who joined the newly-formed government.
The seventh session of the12th Manipur Assembly commenced on Thursday with an address by Governor Ajay Kumar Bhalla.
In the Kuki-Zo hills, normal life was affected during dawn-to-dusk and a total shutdown was called by the Kuki-Zo organisation ‘Joint Forum of Seven’ in protest against the participation of certain Kuki-Zo MLAs in the new government.
The shutdown was also called against the Centre prioritising government formation over addressing the 'Union Territory with legislature' demand of the Kuki-Zo community.
Nemcha Kipgen, a Kuki-Zo MLA from the BJP, was sworn in as Deputy Chief Minister. Two other Kuki-Zo legislators, former Director General of Police LM Khaute and Ngursanglur Sanate (both from BJP), had arrived in Imphal from New Delhi along with other NDA MLAs on Wednesday, the first such visit by any MLA from the community to the State capital since the ethnic violence erupted on May 3, 2023.
The KZC said the decision of a few Kuki-Zo MLAs to join the government was in gross violation of a resolution, unanimously adopted by a few rebel groups which signed the Suspension of Operations agreement stating the MLAs, and KZC, to not participate in the formation of the Manipur government in the absence of a written political commitment from Centre and state governments to support a negotiated political settlement.
“By joining the formation of a Meitei-dominated government, these MLAs have effectively aligned themselves with our enemy, disregarding the immense pain and sacrifices endured by the Kuki-Zo community,” the KZC said.
The organisation viewed the act as a serious betrayal and a deliberate attempt to undermine the unity, sentiments, and collective political stand of the Kuki-Zo people.
It urged the Kuki-Zo people not to cooperate or associate with the MLAs in question in any social, customary, or public matters.
“This boycott shall remain in force until they refrain from participation in the Manipur government and realign themselves with the collective position of the Kuki-Zo people,” it added.
Meanwhile, the Governor, in his address, stressed that the maintenance of law and order remained the foremost priority of the government.
He said the coordinated efforts of the Central and State governments, security forces, civil administration, and community institutions enabled Manipur to move steadily towards peace and stability.
He acknowledged the guidance of Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Union Home Minister Amit Shah for restoring peace and normalcy in the State.