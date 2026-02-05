Manipur Assembly session begins, Kuki-Zo Council announces social boycott against MLAs representing them

GUWAHATI: The Kuki-Zo Council (KZC), which represents Manipur’s Kuki-Zo tribes, announced a social boycott against Kuki-Zo legislators who joined the newly-formed government.

The seventh session of the12th Manipur Assembly commenced on Thursday with an address by Governor Ajay Kumar Bhalla.

In the Kuki-Zo hills, normal life was affected during dawn-to-dusk and a total shutdown was called by the Kuki-Zo organisation ‘Joint Forum of Seven’ in protest against the participation of certain Kuki-Zo MLAs in the new government.

The shutdown was also called against the Centre prioritising government formation over addressing the 'Union Territory with legislature' demand of the Kuki-Zo community.

Nemcha Kipgen, a Kuki-Zo MLA from the BJP, was sworn in as Deputy Chief Minister. Two other Kuki-Zo legislators, former Director General of Police LM Khaute and Ngursanglur Sanate (both from BJP), had arrived in Imphal from New Delhi along with other NDA MLAs on Wednesday, the first such visit by any MLA from the community to the State capital since the ethnic violence erupted on May 3, 2023.