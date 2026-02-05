Over 10 lakh flyers hit as IndiGo cancels over 6,900 flights in three months: MoS Mohol in Lok Sabha

NEW DELHI: Over 10 lakh flyers were affected after IndiGo cancelled nearly 7,000 flights over the past three months.

Minister of State for Civil Aviation Murlidhar Mohol said the airline cancelled 6,936 flights, impacting 10,81,680 passengers.

He provided the information in written replies to two separate questions in the Lok Sabha on Thursday.

On IndiGo’s December disruptions that led to large-scale cancellations, Mohol said inadequate regulatory preparedness, software system flaws, and gaps in operational control were among the key reasons.

He added that adverse weather conditions also contributed to the cancellations.