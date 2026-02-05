Protestors clash with security personnel in Manipur’s Churachandpur

GUWAHATI: Protesters clashed with security personnel in Churachandpur and Tuibuong areas of Manipur on Thursday evening.

The clashes came a day after Nemcha Kipgen, a Kuki-Zo MLA from the BJP, took oath as one of the two Deputy Chief Ministers, and two others from the community allegedly joined the government.

In videos that went viral, protesters were seen pelting stones at security personnel.

According to locals, trouble broke out when a shutdown was announced in protest against these Kuki-Zo MLAs joining the state government. The security personnel attempted to disperse the crowd leading to the confrontation.

Further details are awaited.

Earlier, rebel groups that signed the Suspension of Operations agreement, MLAs, and the Kuki-Zo Council, which represents the state’s Kuki-Zo tribes, unanimously adopted a resolution not to participate in the formation of the Manipur government without a written political commitment from the Centre and the state to support a negotiated political settlement — a Union Territory with legislature — under the Constitution of India for the Kuki-Zo community.