Protestors clash with security personnel in Manipur’s Churachandpur

GUWAHATI: Protesters clashed with security personnel in Churachandpur and Tuibuong areas of Manipur on Thursday evening.
The clashes came a day after Nemcha Kipgen, a Kuki-Zo MLA from the BJP, took oath as one of the two Deputy Chief Ministers, and two others from the community allegedly joined the government.
In videos that went viral, protesters were seen pelting stones at security personnel.
According to locals, trouble broke out when a shutdown was announced in protest against these Kuki-Zo MLAs joining the state government. The security personnel attempted to disperse the crowd leading to the confrontation.
Further details are awaited.
Earlier, rebel groups that signed the Suspension of Operations agreement, MLAs, and the Kuki-Zo Council, which represents the state’s Kuki-Zo tribes, unanimously adopted a resolution not to participate in the formation of the Manipur government without a written political commitment from the Centre and the state to support a negotiated political settlement — a Union Territory with legislature — under the Constitution of India for the Kuki-Zo community.
Kuki-Zo tribals are reportedly angry that some MLAs betrayed them by joining the government, thus undermining the unity, sentiments, and collective political stand of the community.
Meanwhile, the Kuki Students’ Organisation (KSO) announced a 24-hour “total shutdown” across Churachandpur district on Friday in protest against the MLAs in question joining the government.
“The organisation expresses deep grief, dismay, and righteous indignation toward those legislators who chose to betray the very people who entrusted them with representation. Their participation directly contravenes the solemn resolution adopted at the NAMPI Conclave in Guwahati, thereby eroding unity at a time when collective resolve is indispensable,” the KSO stated in a statement.
It endorsed the social boycott announced by the Kuki-Zo Council against these MLAs and appealed to people of Churachandpur to join a mass rally being organised in protest against these MLAs on Friday.