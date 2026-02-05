SC urges government to review activist Sonam Wangchuk’s detention

NEW DELHI: The Supreme Court on Wednesday asked the Centre to reconsider its decision to detain climate activist Sonam Wangchuk under the National Security Act (NSA), citing “health grounds”.

A Bench of Justices Aravind Kumar and P B Varale, after perusing Wangchuk’s medical report, observed that his health was “certainly not very good” and urged the government to review the detention order passed on September 26, 2025.

“Just give a thought to it, as an officer of the Court. The detention order is nearly five months old. Considering the health condition of the detainee, certainly not very good,” the Bench said. The court was hearing a plea filed by Wangchuk’s wife, Gitanjali J Angmo, challenging his preventive detention. Addressing Additional Solicitor General K M Nataraj, appearing for the Centre, the Bench asked whether “there is a possibility for the government to rethink, have a relook”.

Wangchuk was arrested in Ladakh on September 26, 2025, following protests and violence linked to demands for statehood and Sixth Schedule status for the Union Territory. He was later detained under the NSA and lodged in Jodhpur Central Jail in Rajasthan.

Opposing the plea, Nataraj said that Wangchuk was responsible for the violence in Leh last year. “Four people died, and 161 were injured. ...ultimately, his provocative speech, provocation, instigation. The person need not actively participate, the propensity of [a] person to influence a group of persons...that is more than sufficient [for preventive detention],” he argued. Nataraj also said the NSA was a preventive, not punitive, law. The hearing will continue on Thursday.