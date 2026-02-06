Fintech must drive gender justice, inclusion and dignity: President Droupadi Murmu

BHUBANESHWAR: President Droupadi Murmu on Friday said India’s fintech journey should be remembered not merely as a story of technological advancement, but as a powerful narrative of gender justice, inclusion and human dignity.

Addressing the valedictory session of the Black Swan Summit India, co-organised by the Odisha government and Singapore-headquartered Global Finance and Technology Network (GFTN), she said women constitute an important segment that deserves focused attention in the promotion of fintech.

She also called for a fintech ecosystem that places women at its core -- not just as users, but as leaders, professionals and entrepreneurs.

“Women already form the backbone of India’s financial inclusion drive, with over 56 per cent of Jan Dhan accounts held by women. Every new fintech platform, product and policy must be assessed on whether it enables women’s active participation in the digital and financial ecosystem,” she advised.

"An inclusive fintech system is where women are visible at every level, from village-level entrepreneurs and banking correspondents to engineers, startup founders and board members," she added.

She appreciated the summit’s dedicated session on scaling women’s skills and supporting women-led MSMEs as a step in the right direction.

While acknowledging India’s achievements, the President cautioned that fintech does not automatically guarantee inclusion.