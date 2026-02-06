Fintech must drive gender justice, inclusion and dignity: President Droupadi Murmu

BHUBANESHWAR: President Droupadi Murmu on Friday said India’s fintech journey should be remembered not merely as a story of technological advancement, but as a powerful narrative of gender justice, inclusion and human dignity.
Addressing the valedictory session of the Black Swan Summit India, co-organised by the Odisha government and Singapore-headquartered Global Finance and Technology Network (GFTN), she said women constitute an important segment that deserves focused attention in the promotion of fintech.
She also called for a fintech ecosystem that places women at its core -- not just as users, but as leaders, professionals and entrepreneurs.
“Women already form the backbone of India’s financial inclusion drive, with over 56 per cent of Jan Dhan accounts held by women. Every new fintech platform, product and policy must be assessed on whether it enables women’s active participation in the digital and financial ecosystem,” she advised.
"An inclusive fintech system is where women are visible at every level, from village-level entrepreneurs and banking correspondents to engineers, startup founders and board members," she added.
She appreciated the summit’s dedicated session on scaling women’s skills and supporting women-led MSMEs as a step in the right direction.
While acknowledging India’s achievements, the President cautioned that fintech does not automatically guarantee inclusion.
"Many citizens, particularly in remote, tribal and rural areas, are still not comfortable with digital tools. Skilling and digital literacy are essential to ensure that fintech becomes a true engine of inclusion, employment generation and entrepreneurship,", she said.
She also urged entrepreneurs and innovators to consciously deploy technology as an instrument of social justice.
Highlighting that digital finance is ultimately about trust and human dignity, the President said it empowers citizens with greater financial control and makes governance more responsive, transparent and humane.
"Citizen-centric thinking must remain at the heart of India’s fintech journey", she said.
Murmu also said AI is rapidly reshaping economies and societies. The upcoming India AI Impact Summit in New Delhi is expected to draw participation from around 100 countries, which seeks to position AI as a strategic tool for inclusive growth and expanding access to opportunities for historically marginalised sections.
She expressed confidence that such global engagements would help leverage AI expertise for the public good.
The President also flagged the darker side of rapid digitalisation, warning against the growing threat of online financial fraud that can wipe out life savings and cause severe mental and social distress.
"Digital and financial literacy is essential to deter online financial fraud. They should be integrated into school curricula so that citizens understand both the benefits and risks of technology from an early age," she said.
Emphasising investments in human capital, Murmu said skill development, global capability centres and innovation capacity are crucial for preparing youth and entrepreneurs to participate in the global digital economy.
"The ideas, discussions and collaborations emerging from the Black Swan Summit would have a transformative impact not only on Odisha, but on India and the world at large", she added.
Speaking at the event, Chief Minister Mohan Charan Majhi said there is a constant need for innovation, as every sector is now closely integrated with technology.
"Under the guidance of Prime Minister Narendra Modi, the BharatNetra programme has been initiated. Women’s participation is key to this progress, supported by initiatives like ‘Subhadra’ and Mukhyamantri Kanya Vivah Yojana for economic empowerment and financial inclusion," he said.
“BharatNetra is built on four key pillars: Skills, Mindshare, Innovation, and Global Capability Centres. Under this programme, more than 7,000 young men and women will be trained over the next five years. We have already simplified business processes, strengthened single-window systems and introduced policies for IT, Electronics, FinTech, AI and other emerging technologies,” he said.
Odisha’s growth, the CM said, depends on innovation.
Giving due importance to innovation in the State, the state government has implemented the IT Policy 2025.
In the coming months, a FinTech Policy will also be introduced.
"These two policies will play a crucial role in accelerating the innovation ecosystem in the future," Majhi added.
More than 1,700 delegates from 24 countries, 100 speakers from five continents, leaders in FinTech and InsurTech, policymakers, regulators, technology firms, investors, startups and academics attended the global conclave organised for the first time in India.
At least 15 MoUs were signed during the event.
Governor Hari Babu Kambhampati, Minister for Electronics and IT Mukesh Mahaling, Higher Education Minister Suryabanshi Suraj, Chief Secretary Anu Garg, Additional Chief Secretary of Electronics and IT Vishal Kumar Dev, and GFTN chairman Ravi Menon were present among others.