Pariksha Pe Charcha: Use artificial intelligence wisely, says PM Modi

NEW DELHI: In the ninth edition of Pariksha Pe Charcha on Friday, Prime Minister Narendra Modi called upon school students to harness Artificial Intelligence wisely to boost their knowledge.
"Artificial intelligence may increase our capabilities, but we should not get dependent on it," he said.
"It must be deployed as a tool to enhance strength and wisdom, not just entertainment. Our generation lacked such opportunities. Today’s youngsters must use artificial intelligence wisely,” he reiterated.
Elaborating, he said that using AI to summarise biographies adds little value, whereas asking AI to recommend biographies based on age and interests and then reading such books leads to genuine growth.
“Exams are like festivals, celebrate them,” he told the students after seeking their views on exams.
He urged them to develop their own pattern in studies after listening carefully to the suggestions of others. “Enjoyment comes from following one’s own pattern,” the PM stressed.
Responding to a concern from a student that they were unable to match the pace of the school or teachers, the PM asked the teaching community to keep their speed just one step ahead of the students, but not more than that.
"If teachers go fifty steps ahead, students will give up. Just like how a farmer ploughs the field, teachers must plough the minds of students.”
"Teachers need to notify students in advance about the upcoming chapters so that the students can begin reading or searching online before the lesson," he added.
“When actual teaching happens, curiosity will arise, understanding will deepen and focus will improve,” the PM said.