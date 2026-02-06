Pariksha Pe Charcha: Use artificial intelligence wisely, says PM Modi

NEW DELHI: In the ninth edition of Pariksha Pe Charcha on Friday, Prime Minister Narendra Modi called upon school students to harness Artificial Intelligence wisely to boost their knowledge.

"Artificial intelligence may increase our capabilities, but we should not get dependent on it," he said.

"It must be deployed as a tool to enhance strength and wisdom, not just entertainment. Our generation lacked such opportunities. Today’s youngsters must use artificial intelligence wisely,” he reiterated.

Elaborating, he said that using AI to summarise biographies adds little value, whereas asking AI to recommend biographies based on age and interests and then reading such books leads to genuine growth.

“Exams are like festivals, celebrate them,” he told the students after seeking their views on exams.