Rafale under spotlight following acquisition of aerospace supplier LMB by US-based Loar Group

NEW DELHI: The proposed acquisition of 114 additional Rafale fighter aircraft is likely to come up for discussion at the Defence Acquisition Council (DAC) meet next week.

The proposal is expected to receive approval ahead of French President Emmanuel Macron’s visit to India this month.

Meanwhile, recent acquisitions in Europe have introduced a new regulatory dimension to the programme.

Dassault Aviation’s Rafale could potentially come under the ambit of the United States’ International Traffic in Arms Regulations (ITAR) following the acquisition of key French aerospace supplier LMB Aerospace by US-based Loar Group.

The development has triggered a massive political debate in France and raised questions about possible downstream implications for existing and future Rafale operators.

The concern stems from the fact that one of France’s principal selling points in exporting the Rafale has been its relative insulation from US export controls, enabling greater operational flexibility to buyers.

ITAR regulations govern the export, transfer and use of defence-related technologies, originating in the United States.

If specific subsystems are to fall under ITAR jurisdiction, then future exports, upgrades or third-party transfers involving those components could potentially require U.S. regulatory approvals.