Domestic air patronage dipped by 2.8 per cent in December across India: AAI

NEW DELHI: The Indigo meltdown in December dragged down India's booming air traffic growth story.

Data released by the Airports Authority of India (AAI) shows an overall dip in patronage in December 2025 by 2.8 per cent, with just 3.64 crore passengers taking to the skies as compared to 3.75 crore in December 2024.

International passenger growth, though, has been on the uptick.

‘Air Traffic Report - December 2025’ report also highlights that the first three quarters of the financial year 2025-2026 show a growth of 2.7 per cent over the corresponding period last year.

In sharp contrast with the month-on-month growth in passenger traffic both domestically and internationally generally recorded in the country (except during the Covid years), December passenger traffic has gone down.

The Indigo fiasco for nine days in December, which created large-scale cancellations, was also a cause for the domestic patronage to slid by 4.9 per cent with just 2.89 crore flying within India in December 2025 as compared to 3.03 crore in December 2024.