'From Congress loyalist to BJP minister': All about Ravneet Singh Bittu's political journey

CHANDIGARH: In the charged forecourt of the Parliament, amid slogans and symbolism, a brief exchange between LoP Rahul Gandhi and BJP minister Ravneet Singh Bittu snowballed into a controversy.

During a protest by suspended Opposition MPs in the Parliament complex on Wednesday, Bittu, who had joined the BJP after exiting Congress ahead of the 2024 Lok Sabha elections, allegedly remarked that the MPs were sitting as if they had won a war.

Rahul Gandhi responded with a smile: “Hello, brother! My 'traitor' friend. Don’t worry, you’ll come back!"

Once among Rahul Gandhi’s closest protégés in Punjab, Bittu now stands at the opposite side of the aisle. His journey is emblematic of churn, ambition and sharp rhetoric that defines contemporary Indian politics.

At 50, Ravneet Singh Bittu carries a formidable political legacy.

He is the grandson of former Punjab Chief Minister Beant Singh, assassinated by pro-Khalistani militants in 1995. That legacy long anchored him within the Congress.