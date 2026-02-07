Indus water flowing to Pakistan to be stopped, used in India’s interest: Union Minister Patil

JAIPUR: Union Water Resources Minister C.R. Patil said the Indus River water currently flowing towards Pakistan will be stopped and used in India’s interest.

Patil made the remark while speaking to the media at the BJP headquarters in Jaipur on Saturday, claiming that “the diverted water would benefit several states, including Haryana, Punjab, Delhi and Rajasthan".

“The central government is preparing an action plan in this regard. A Detailed Project Report (DPR) has already been prepared to divert the water flowing to Pakistan,” he said.

However, the Union Minister did not comment on the amount of water that may still be released due to technical or unavoidable reasons.

The Indus Waters Treaty, a water-sharing agreement between India and Pakistan, was signed on September 19, 1960, in Karachi. Under the treaty, control over the Indus River and its western tributaries—Jhelum and Chenab—was largely granted to Pakistan.

India was allowed limited use of these rivers for purposes such as hydropower generation, irrigation, and drinking water, but was prohibited from stopping or diverting their flow. India was also permitted to construct run-of-the-river hydropower projects on these rivers.

In contrast, India has full control and unrestricted usage rights over the eastern rivers—Ravi, Beas, and Sutlej.