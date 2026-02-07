Indus water flowing to Pakistan to be stopped, used in India’s interest: Union Minister Patil

JAIPUR: Union Water Resources Minister C.R. Patil said the Indus River water currently flowing towards Pakistan will be stopped and used in India’s interest.
Patil made the remark while speaking to the media at the BJP headquarters in Jaipur on Saturday, claiming that “the diverted water would benefit several states, including Haryana, Punjab, Delhi and Rajasthan".
“The central government is preparing an action plan in this regard. A Detailed Project Report (DPR) has already been prepared to divert the water flowing to Pakistan,” he said.
However, the Union Minister did not comment on the amount of water that may still be released due to technical or unavoidable reasons.
The Indus Waters Treaty, a water-sharing agreement between India and Pakistan, was signed on September 19, 1960, in Karachi. Under the treaty, control over the Indus River and its western tributaries—Jhelum and Chenab—was largely granted to Pakistan.
India was allowed limited use of these rivers for purposes such as hydropower generation, irrigation, and drinking water, but was prohibited from stopping or diverting their flow. India was also permitted to construct run-of-the-river hydropower projects on these rivers.
In contrast, India has full control and unrestricted usage rights over the eastern rivers—Ravi, Beas, and Sutlej.
Following the Pahalgam terror attack, on April 22, 2025, in which 26 people were killed and 17 were injured, India announced the temporary suspension of the Indus Waters Treaty with immediate effect. The decision included measures to stop or divert the flow of water from the western rivers.
According to reports, nearly 80 per cent of Pakistan’s agricultural land—around 16 million hectares—depends on the Indus River system. The river network supports approximately 25 per cent of Pakistan’s GDP and the livelihoods of nearly 70 per cent of its rural population.
Any significant disruption in water flow could adversely impact crop production, food security, and economic stability. Major cities such as Karachi, Lahore, and Multan also rely heavily on the Indus system for urban water supply.
Meanwhile, Pakistan has filed a complaint against India’s hydropower projects in the Court of Arbitration at The Hague, objecting to projects in Jammu and Kashmir, including Baglihar and Kishanganga. Hearings in the matter were scheduled for February 2–3, during which the court sought operational data from India.
India has categorically refused to comply, stating that it does not recognise the court’s jurisdiction. The government has termed the court’s directions illegal and void, reiterating that it has never accepted the authority of the Court of Arbitration in this matter.
Separately, Patil also said in Jaipur that work on the Yamuna water project would be expedited to ensure better water management and utilisation for beneficiary states. He stated that Rajasthan has a rightful claim over the Yamuna water, but alleged that previous governments failed to take concrete steps in this direction.
He added that an agreement has now been reached between the Haryana and Rajasthan governments to prepare a DPR, and work on the project will begin soon.