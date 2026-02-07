Kuki-Zo students' body opposes new government in Manipur; demands separate adminstration

NEW DELHI: The Kuki Students' Organisation (KSO), Delhi and NCR, has expressed "firm opposition" to the installation of a new government in Manipur saying it lacks "moral or political legitimacy" in the eyes of Kuki-Zo people, who continue to endure displacement, insecurity, and trauma.

Members of the students' organisation held a protest at Jantar Mantar here on Saturday, seeking justice, rehabilitation and accountability for victims of the ethnic violence in Manipur.

In a statement, the group said the imposition of administrative normalcy without justice, accountability, and the consent of the affected communities is unacceptable, demanding a separate administration for the hill districts.

"The scale and sustained character of violence inflicted since May 2023 have created an irreversible political rupture," the students' body said, adding that the Kuki-Zo people no longer consider themselves as belonging to the political and administrative framework of the violence-torn state.

The KSO opposed the recent installation of a "so-called popular government" in Manipur, urging the Centre for immediate acceleration of political dialogue toward a Separate Administration under a Union Territory with Legislature (Article 239 A, Pondicherry model), ensuring autonomy and constitutional safeguards.

"This government does not carry moral or political legitimacy in the eyes of the Kuki-Zo people, who continue to live under displacement, insecurity, and trauma. The imposition of administrative normalcy without justice, accountability, and the consent of the affected community is unacceptable," the statement said.