Khemchand Singh takes oath as Manipur Chief Minister after President's rule revoked

Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) leader Yumnam Khemchand Singh was sworn in as the chief minister of Manipur on Wednesday, ending President’s Rule in the state.

BJP’s Nemcha Kipgen, from the Kuki community, and Naga People’s Front MLA Losii Dikho, from the Naga community, took oath as deputy chief ministers, with Kipgen becoming the first woman to hold the post in Manipur.

The Union Ministry of Home Affairs (MHA) issued a notification earlier in the day announcing that President Droupadi Murmu has revoked the President’s Rule in Manipur with immediate effect.

According to a proclamation published in the Gazette of India (Extraordinary), President Murmu revoked the earlier order imposed under Article 356(2) of the Constitution. The original proclamation had been issued on February 13, 2025, it said, adding that the latest notification, signed by the President on Wednesday (February 4, 2026), formally ends President’s Rule in the state.

“In exercise of the powers conferred by clause (2) of Article 356 of the Constitution, I, Droupadi Murmu, President of India, hereby revoke the Proclamation issued by me under the said article on the 13th day of February, 2025, in relation to the State of Manipur, with effect from the 4th day of February, 2026,” the proclamation read.

The revocation cleared the decks for the formation of a new government led by the BJP. The state’s BJP legislators, who met in New Delhi on Tuesday, elected Singh as the BJP legislature party leader.