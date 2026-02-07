Owning residential property, renting flat does not exclude homebuyers from consumer rights: SC

NEW DELHI: In a landmark verdict, the Supreme Court -- clarifing the scope of 'consumer and 'commercial purpose under the Consumer Protection Act -- has held that the mere ownership of multiple residential properties, or the act of renting out a flat, does not alter the status of a homebuyer as a 'consumer' under the Consumer Protection Act.

The Court clarified that a homebuyer cannot be excluded from the definition of 'consumer' unless it is clearly established that the dominant purpose of the transaction was commercial in nature, namely, engagement in the business of real estate for profit. Mere leasing of a residential unit, or ownership of more than one property, does not by itself constitute a commercial purpose.

In a recent verdict, a bench of Justices P.K. Mishra and N.V. Anjaria ruled that a buyer retains the status of a “consumer” under the Consumer Protection Act, 1986 even if the property is not used for personal residence, unless it is proven that the dominant purpose of the purchase was commercial.

Significantly, the top court held that the burden to prove that the transaction was for a commercial purpose lies on the respondent builder, and not on the homebuyer. In the absence of cogent material demonstrating a close and direct nexus between the purchase and a profit-oriented commercial activity, homebuyers remain entitled to invoke consumer jurisdiction and seek compensation, damages, and other reliefs.