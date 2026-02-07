Play on Nathuram Godse sparks row in Gujarat; Congress alleges attempt to glorify Gandhi's assassin

AHMEDABAD: A political storm has erupted in Gujarat’s Rajkot after a play titled I Am Nathuram Godse was scheduled at Hemu Gadhvi Hall late Saturday evening, with the Congress accusing the organisers of trying to glorify Mahatma Gandhi’s assassin. The party questioned how official permission was granted, especially when the same play has been planned in other cities as well.

Congress spokesperson Parthivrajsinh Kathwadia said that the party would strongly resist what it calls a deliberate attempt to distort historical narratives. “We will not allow Nathuram Godse to be turned into a hero in Gandhi’s Gujarat. The hero of this country is Mahatma Gandhi, not his killer,” Kathwadia said.

Kathwadia further challenged the rationale behind allowing the play in a state that prides itself as Gandhi’s birthplace and ideological home. “How can a play titled I Am Nathuram Godse be permitted in Gujarat itself? Why was permission granted to glorify the murderer of Mahatma Gandhi?” he asked.