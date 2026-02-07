Rahul Gandhi indulging in frivolous rhetoric to stay in headlines: Kiren Rijiju on Naravane row

PATNA: Union minister Kiren Rijiju on Saturday lashed out at Leader of the Opposition Rahul Gandhi, whom he accused of indulging in "frivolous rhetoric" to remain in headlines.

Talking to reporters, the Minister for Parliamentary Affairs, who was here on a day-long tour, asserted that the nation has made "a lot of progress" under Prime Minister Narendra Modi and the people will "never again" repose their trust in the Congress, which had "weakened the country in its 60 years of rule".

He was responding to queries about Gandhi trying to put the government on the mat, citing remarks on skirmishes with Chinese forces in a book written by former Army chief MM Naravane.

"Rahul Gandhi is merely trying to remain in the headlines by indulging in frivolous rhetoric. However, all this would prove to be of no consequence. The country has made tremendous progress under the leadership of PM Modi. The people will never again repose their trust in the Congress which had weakened the country," he said.