SC cancels bail granted to accused who killed a woman and concealed body in septic tank at Prayagraj residence

NEW DELHI: The Supreme Court on Tuesday cancelled the bail granted by the Allahabad HC to a man accused of killing a woman and concealing her body inside the septic tank inside his home.

SC held that the High Court’s order was perverse and passed without proper appreciation of the gravity of the offence.

A Bench of Justice Prashant Kumar Mishra and Justice N.V. Anjaria allowed the appeal filed by Gulabkali, mother of the deceased Rajkeshar Chaudhary, and set aside the Allahabad HC’s September 02, 2025 order granting bail to the accused, Aashish Gautam alias Arvind Kumar.

The top court, in its order, said that the HC had ignored serious allegations and strong circumstantial evidence that directed the accused to surrender in two weeks.

Advocates Rajesh G. Inamdar and Shashwat Anand, appearing for the victim’s mother, argued that the HC had released the accused without properly examining the seriousness of the allegations and the material collected during the investigation, submissions that were found favour with the Bench.

As recorded in the Supreme Court’s order, the prosecution's case states that the accused, Kumar, was in a relationship with the woman he killed.

He murdered her after his marriage was fixed with another woman.

He is said to have killed her at his newly constructed house in Karchhana, Prayagraj, with the assistance of his friends, Surendra Pratap, Rakesh Yadav and Deepak Chamar, concealed the body inside a septic tank, covered it with sand and bricks, and sealed it with cement to prevent discovery.