Assam BJP deletes AI video of CM Himanta aiming rifle at Muslims after outrage

GUWAHATI: The BJP on Sunday stirred a hornet’s nest by posting a now-deleted video on social media, depicting Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma allegedly firing a shot at Muslims in framed photos on a wall captioned ‘No mercy’.

One of the photos featured two people, including one who appeared to be Congress MP Gaurav Gogoi. Both were wearing white skull caps. At the end of the 17-second video, the Chief Minister is shown like a cowboy, replete with a gun and a cowboy hat.

The ‘hate’ video, posted by BJP’s Assam unit and captioned ‘Point blank shot…’ quickly went viral with more than 5 lakh views, triggering reactions from people, including opposition leaders. Following the outrage, the BJP deleted the video.

Congress MP and party’s general secretary (organisation), K.C. Venugopal said the video was nothing “but a call to genocide.”

“…This is not an innocuous video to be ignored as troll content. It is poison spread from the very top, and there must be consequences for this. There is no hope that (Prime Minister) Narendra Modi will condemn or act against this, but the judiciary must act and there shouldn’t be any leniency shown in this case,” Venugopal posted on X sharing a screengrab of the video.