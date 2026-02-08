Bhagwat says 'ready to step down' if Sangh asks, asserts RSS chief must be Hindu

RSS chief Mohan Bhagwat said on Sunday that the organisation had asked him to continue in the role despite his age, adding that he would step down whenever directed to do so.

He also said the head of the Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh (RSS) would always be a Hindu, regardless of caste, and that the position would go to the most suitable candidate.

"There is no election to the post of RSS chief. Regional and divisional heads appoint the chief. Generally, it is said that after turning 75, one should work without holding any post," Bhagwat said.

He was responding to questions during an interactive session with attendees here at a programme to mark the Sangh's centenary.

"I have completed 75 years and informed the RSS, but the organisation asked me to continue working. Whenever the RSS asks me to step down, I will do so, but retirement from work will never happen," he said.

The RSS does not have community-based representation, and volunteers rise through ranks based on their work, Bhagwat said, adding that the RSS chief has to be a Hindu, irrespective of caste.

He pointed out that when the RSS was founded, its work began in a Brahmin-dominated community and hence, most of its founders were Brahmins, which led to the organisation being labelled as a Brahmin outfit at the time. People always look for an organisation that has representatives from their community, he said.

Bhagwat said he could not give a definite answer on whether the Sangh head would be from the SC or ST background, as the decision rests with those who appoint the chief.

"If I were to choose a chief, I would go by the 'best available candidate' criterion. When I was appointed RSS chief, there were many best candidates, but they were not available. I was the one who could be relieved from duties and appointed," he said.

He said that to belong to the Scheduled Caste or Scheduled Tribe communities is not a disqualification, and neither is being a Brahmin a qualification to become the RSS chief.