HL - Navy’s indigenous marine engine programme likely to get DAC nod this week

NEW DELHI: The Defence Acquisition Council (DAC) is likely to approve an indigenous marine engine development programme for the Indian Navy at its meeting scheduled later this week, TNIE has learnt.

The proposal is expected to be taken up under the Make-I category of the Defence Acquisition Procedure (DAP) 2020, which provides government funding support for indigenous design and development of critical defence technologies.

Under the Make-I framework, government funding for prototype development is capped at Rs 250 crore per Development Agency.

However, sources said the overall marine engine programme could involve investments in the range of Rs. 4,000 to 5,000 crore, with government funding expected to cover up to 70 per cent of the prototype development cost.

The proposal is expected to be taken up alongside other major agenda items, including discussions related to the proposed acquisition of 114 Rafale fighter aircraft.

Sources said four prototype engines are planned under the programme, with a minimum order quantity of 40 engines envisaged initially. The Navy is looking at developing a marine gas turbine in the 24-28 MW power class for main propulsion systems used on large surface combatants such as destroyers and frigates, which form the backbone of the Navy’s surface combatant fleet.

At present, Navy’s frontline warships rely on foreign origin gas turbine-based propulsion systems sourced primarily from Ukrainian firm Zorya-Mashproekt and American manufacturer General Electric.