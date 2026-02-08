Mamata government tells ECI it will provide 8,505 Group B officers for SIR in Bengal, to replace micro-observers

NEW DELHI: The West Bengal government has informed the Election Commission that it is ready to make available 8,505 Group B officers of the state or its instrumentalities for the ongoing Special Intensive Revision of electoral rolls in the state, sources said.

This assumes significance as the counsel appearing for the poll panel had argued in the Supreme Court on February 4 that the West Bengal government provided the services of only 80 Grade 2 officers for overseeing the Special Intensive Revision (SIR) exercise.

A bench comprising Chief Justice Surya Kant and Justices Joymalya Bagchi and N V Anjaria is slated to hear on Monday a batch of pleas, including the one filed by West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee, relating to the ongoing SIR process in the state.

Sources said that Banerjee, who on February 4 became the first serving chief minister to argue in the top court, may come to the apex court on Monday again.

They said the West Bengal government has informed the poll panel that it is ready and willing to make available 8,505 Group B officers of the state or its instrumentalities for the SIR exercise there.